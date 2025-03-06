Live CEBL Action Available on TSN & RDS Once Again this Summer

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, and RDS, the leading Canadian French-language specialty sports channel, announced Thursday the CEBL on TSN and RDS broadcast schedules for the 2025 season.

TSN's CEBL coverage in 2025 includes 17 nationally televised games, beginning Friday, May 23 when the Ottawa BlackJacks visit the Montréal Alliance at 8 p.m. ET, and culminating with all playoff and 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) games in Winnipeg this August. Additionally, all 127 CEBL games this season will be streamed live on TSN+, the network's stand-alone digital streaming service.

French-language CEBL coverage this season on RDS includes 16 total games - 12 live televised games and four games streamed live on RDS.ca and the RDS app. All 12 Alliance regular season home games and one road game, as well as all three CW25 games, will be available on RDS platforms this summer.

In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, tipping off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Stingers host provincial rival the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre. The season will culminate at 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg which runs August 21-24, featuring three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets.

