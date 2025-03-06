CEBL on TSN Schedule Released

March 6, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, announced Thursday the 2025 CEBL on TSN broadcast schedule. Featuring live coverage of 28 nationally televised games, including all playoff and Championship Weekend games in August.

Winnipeg will host three nationally televised home games of the 2025 regular season and be featured in one away match-up. See below for a list of dates. And that's not all - every single CEBL game in 2025 will be live on TSN+, bringing you 127 games of pure basketball excitement.

The Sea Bears nationally broadcasted games will be:

Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. vs Scarborough

Sunday, July 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Montreal

Friday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m. vs Saskatchewan

Friday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Brampton

Friday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Conference Final)

Friday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. (Western Conference Final)

Sunday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. (CEBL Championship Final)

