Line 'Em up: Short Film

June 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







The WNBA presents Line 'Em Up, a short film directed by Iris Kim.

Featuring the WNBA legends past and present, alongside icons of NYC's park basketball scene, Line 'Em Up explores the significance of the Fire Orange WNBA 3-point line being painted on park courts across the country.

The film centers the players who've lived this journey: Chamique Holdsclaw, Epiphanny Prince, Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Hoop York City founder Alex Taylor, and more voices who've shaped park basketball culture.

Through their stories, we trace all that this line represents. ______________________________________________________________________

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.