Leighann Goode Signs Rookie Contract with Volts

Published on June 6, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Texas Volts have signed infielder Leighann Goode following the conclusion of her decorated collegiate career at Texas.

Goode joins the Volts after helping the Longhorns secure their second consecutive NCAA National Championship on June 5. The senior infielder closed her career on college softball's biggest stage at the Women's College World Series, recording a hit and driving in a run during Texas' 4-1 victory over Texas Tech in the championship-clinching game.

Goode was selected by the Volts with the eighth overall pick in the second round of the 2026 AUSL College Draft, and leaves Austin as a two-time national champion and one of the program's most consistent contributors. She started 62 games during her senior season and batted .327 with 55 hits, 49 runs scored, and 40 RBIs as Texas finished 53-12 and claimed a second consecutive national title.

Goode made an immediate impact after arriving on campus, earning D1Softball Freshman All-America honors, NFCA All-Central Region Second Team recognition and All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a freshman in 2023.

Throughout her four seasons with the Longhorns, she developed into a versatile infielder and dependable presence in the lineup, helping Texas capture the first two national championships in program history.

Now Goode will remain in the Lone Star State with the Volts and look to make her mark on the professional stage.

The Volts will open up the season on June 9 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they will face the Spark in a three-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 6, 2026

Leighann Goode Signs Rookie Contract with Volts - AUSL

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