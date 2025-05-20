Legends of the WCL

Adley Rutschman is one of several Legends of the WCL featured in 2025.

To celebrate its upcoming 20th season, the West Coast League is proud to launch Season 2 of its LEGENDS OF THE WCL series, a weekly celebration throughout May and June of the league's most iconic alumni and their journeys from summer ball to the big leagues.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural season, this year's LEGENDS episodes will feature standout WCL alumni who have left an indelible mark on both the league and professional baseball. Teams across the league will spotlight one or more Legends through in-game content, giveaways, and special activations-celebrating the WCL's legacy as a launchpad for future stars.

This season's Legends Series lineup includes:

Adley Rutschman (Corvallis Knights/Baltimore Orioles)

Andrew Vaughn (Victoria HarbourCats/Chicago White Sox)

Cole Irvin (Cowlitz Black Bears/Doosan Bears)

Michael Toglia (Wenatchee AppleSox/Colorado Rockies)

Brooks Lee (Corvallis Knights/Minnesota Twins)

Sean Bouchard (Walla Walla Sweets/Colorado Rockies)

Kyle Manzardo (Portland Pickles/Cleveland Guardians)

Cade Smith (Victoria Harbourcats/Cleveland Guardians)

"Our 20th season is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the incredible talent that has come through the WCL," said Commissioner Rob Neyer. "From college hopefuls to Major League standouts, these legends remind us what the West Coast League is all about: opportunity, development, and unforgettable experiences in summer baseball for fans and players alike."

Fans can expect exclusive content, highlights from each player's time in the WCL, and the chance to win limited-edition Legends Series merchandise and memorabilia.

The campaign will roll out weekly across the league's digital and social channels, and over the season will be joined by other exclusive content celebrating both the League's illustrious past and its exciting future.







