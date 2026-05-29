League's 21st Season Begins Tonight

Published on May 29, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







WCL Season Opens Tonight The West Coast League (WCL) is thrilled to announce the official opening of the 2026 season tonight, with games across the League.

This summer, each team will play 54 official WCL games, starting tonight with all 16 teams in action and concluding August 5. The playoffs begin two days later and the title game is slated for August 13.

Now entering its 21st season, the West Coast League continues to deliver top-tier summer collegiate baseball. The Bellingham Bells enter this summer as defending WCL champions, following a taut championship victory over the Portland Pickles last August.

Commissioner Rob Neyer looked ahead to the new season: "Twenty-one years in, the WCL keeps getting better. The talent coming into our league this summer is as strong as I've seen, and we've made some meaningful upgrades behind the scenes - including a new partnership with Rawling for our official game balls and a move to PrestoSports for stats and scoring - that will improve the experience for players, coaches and fans alike.

Player development remains a cornerstone of the WCL's mission, with advanced technologies such as TrackMan, Synergy and 6-4-3 Charts helping young athletes refine their skills. It's no wonder the WCL has been a springboard for many successful careers, with alumni including MLB stars Adley Rutschman and Tarik Skubal, as well as electric talents like Travis Bazzana and premier collegiate hurlers Jackson Flora and Mason Edwards.

Later this summer, the WCL's All-Star Game heads to Victoria, British Columbia, a fitting showcase for a league spans the Pacific Northwest and western Canada.

Details on the playoff format and the procedures for this season are available here. Throughout the season, fans can access real-time WCL stats and standings via PrestoSports. Additionally, fans won't miss a moment of the action with the League's dedicated video streaming platform, WCL Live, also accessible via free apps on Google Play and the iPhone App Store, providing a seamless viewing experience on any screen.







West Coast League Stories from May 29, 2026

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