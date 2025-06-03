League One Volleyball Strengthens Leadership Team by Adding Michelle McGoldrick and Peter Blanks

Two dynamic and accomplished executives are joining LOVB's leadership team as action-driven business leader Michelle McGoldrick has been named LOVB Pro's first-ever Chief Business Officer and seasoned industry leader Peter Blanks re-joins LOVB as its first Chief Product and Technology Officer.

McGoldrick will be responsible for driving LOVB Pro's commercial growth, building revenue-generating partnerships and ensuring long-term business sustainability. The CBO search was led by Excel Search & Advisory.

Blanks will lead the development of innovative digital experiences and scalable technology solutions across the LOVB ecosystem, furthering its mission to connect and elevate the volleyball community nationwide.

McGoldrick brings a dynamic track record of accelerating growth and forging strategic partnerships across the sports and entertainment industry. With more than a decade at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., most recently serving as VP of Enterprise Marketing Strategy, McGoldrick led high-impact initiatives spanning brand development, revenue generation and operational expansion. Her previous roles include VP and Director of Global Partnerships for AS Roma Football Club and various commercial leadership positions at The Raptor Group and Arena Football League.

McGoldrick is known for galvanizing cross-functional teams, building cultures of collaboration and high performance, and crafting innovative strategies that drive profitability and brand relevance. Throughout her career, she has built transformative partnerships and secured landmark deals with global brands including JPMorgan Chase, Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Busch.

"Michelle is an extraordinary leader with deep commercial experience and an impressive combination of vision, strategy and execution," said Spaulding. "She understands how to build a business, engage fans and create authentic partnerships. We're thrilled to welcome her to the LOVB Pro team as we continue to elevate professional volleyball and expand our footprint in the U.S."

With more than 30 years of global experience in technology and product leadership, Blanks has built and scaled digital platforms across industries including cybersecurity, finance and consumer services. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Censys, leading product innovation for its internet intelligence platform. Prior to that, he spent four years as Chief Product Officer at Synack, where he helped expand the company's offensive security offerings and support its growth across the public and private sectors.

He also led large-scale technology teams at Noble Group, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Morgan Stanley. His passion for building strong, collaborative teams and delivering products that make a meaningful impact will be extremely valuable to LOVB's growth and success.

"Peter's expertise in building scalable technology platforms and delivering fan-first experiences will be instrumental as we continue to build our digital footprint and bring volleyball to new audiences in compelling ways," said Hirschmann. "He's a bold thinker and a passionate leader, and we're excited to have him on board as we shape the future of this sport."

These appointments mark a significant step in LOVB's continued ascent as a transformative force in professional women's sports. With a mission to reimagine the volleyball ecosystem from the grassroots to the pro level, LOVB remains dedicated to empowering athletes, fans and communities nationwide.







