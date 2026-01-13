League One Volleyball Names Athletic Brewing Company Official Non-Alcoholic Beer for Second Season

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced Athletic Brewing Company as the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer of LOVB Pro for the 2026 season. Launching in January, the sponsorship brings together two brands rooted in community.

"After a successful inaugural season as a supporter of LOVB, Athletic is thrilled to return for season two as the league's Official Non-Alcoholic Beer," said Andrew Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of Athletic Brewing Company. "Volleyball is one of the fastest-growing global sports, and we're proud to be a part of moments where fans and athletes who embody a moderation-first mindset can celebrate without compromise. We can't wait to share our award-winning brews with the LOVB community this season."

The sponsorship will feature activations across all LOVB Pro markets - including in-stadium LED signage, video board features, social media content, and athlete endorsement opportunities. Athletic Brewing's award-winning brews will also be available to all LOVB pro athletes.

LOVB's pro roster features athletes with 23 Olympic medals; 80% have competed for their national teams. Widely regarded as a top-three volleyball league worldwide, LOVB has built a devoted Gen Z fanbase of digital natives who prioritize mindfulness and moderation.

"From the moment we met the Athletic team, the alignment between our organizations was clear," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer at LOVB. "As a league built around community, we're thrilled to introduce our fans to a brand that shares our values and is making a real impact."







