League One Volleyball Names 2026 LOVB Icons

Published on April 8, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and now in its second professional season, today announced the 2026 LOVB Icons, the league's All-Star recognition program returning for its second year. The program honors athletes who demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership throughout the 2026 LOVB Pro regular season while inspiring the next generation of volleyball players.

Selected through a public voting process, 14 athletes were named to the First Team and Second Team through a weighted voting system that included fans (50%), players (25%), and coaches (25%), continuing to give fans, athletes, and coaches a voice in recognizing the league's top performers.

"We're thrilled to highlight 14 world-class athletes and their performances this season through the LOVB Icons program," said LOVB Chief of Sport Tom Hogan. "Season two has proved to be highly competitive and this program showcases our athletes and their extraordinary talents, as voted upon by our fans, players and coaches. These athletes continue to make an impact on the court and in the community."

Below is the full list of the 2026 LOVB Icons:

First Team

Outside Hitters: Jordan Larson* (LOVB Nebraska), Alexa Gray (LOVB Salt Lake)

Middle Blockers: Amber Igiede* (LOVB Houston), Asjia O'Neal (LOVB Austin)

Setter: Lauren Carlini (LOVB Madison)

Opposite Hitter: Jordan Thompson* (LOVB Houston)

Libero: Manami Kojima (LOVB Salt Lake)

Second Team

Outside Hitters: Jess Mruzik (LOVB Houston), Logan Eggleston (LOVB Austin

Middle Blockers: Ana Carolina da Silva (LOVB Nebraska), Serena Gray (LOVB Salt Lake)

Setter: Kaisa Alanko (LOVB Houston)

Opposite Hitter: Madisen Skinner (LOVB Austin)

Libero: Lauren Briseño (LOVB Houston)

* denotes unanimous First Team selections among fans, athletes and coaches

This is the second-consecutive First Team honor for Igiede and Carlini. Three athletes - Larson, Thompson and Kojima - moved up to the First Team after earning Second Team honors in 2025. Mruzik joins them as a two-time LOVB Icon.

Briseño, da Silva and Alexa Gray earned Icon status during their first year in the league. They plus O'Neal, Eggleston, Alanko, Skinner and Serena Gray are first time LOVB Icons.

The announcement comes as the 2026 LOVB postseason approaches, with four teams set to compete in the LOVB Playoffs April 10 - 12 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, KY. The final two teams will advance to the LOVB Championship on April 16 and 18 at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, CA.

Matches will be carried on Victory+, ESPN+, ESPN2, and USA. Visit lovb.com/schedule for match details, broadcast information, and ticket information.

To learn more about the LOVB Icons program, visit lovb.com/icons.







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