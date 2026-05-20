League One Volleyball Approaches 100 Youth Clubs and Launches "SummerLOVB," a Nationwide Celebration of Volleyball

Published on May 19, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - League One Volleyball (LOVB) - the nation's largest youth volleyball community and the first professional volleyball league built from clubs up - today announced a landmark expansion phase highlighted by tournament growth, continued club acquisitions, and the launch of summerLOVB, a new nationwide celebration of the sport.

The league's expansion includes the acquisition of marquee volleyball tournaments and events, including the acclaimed Puerto Rico Volleyball Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and NetLynx, whose portfolio includes eight tournaments nationwide. It also reflects continued growth across LOVB's club network. In just two years, LOVB Youth has expanded from 59 clubs at the end of 2024 to 92 clubs today, representing more than 30,000 athletes and 3,800 coaches across 29 states. LOVB also announced the upcoming addition of its 100th youth club acquisition, expected in July 2026, alongside the launch of summerLOVB, which will activate 53 club locations across the country this summer.

The milestone growth further solidifies LOVB's position at the center of volleyball's rapid rise in popularity and reflects the organization's mission to reimagine the sport from the ground up, creating greater access, stronger community connection, and a direct pathway from youth participation to the professional game. Today, LOVB's Youth ecosystem reaches more than 164,000 junior club athletes nationwide, providing players with unprecedented opportunities to train, compete, and connect with the sport at every level.

"As volleyball continues to break into the cultural mainstream, the momentum behind what LOVB Youth is building has never been stronger," said Mike Bufano, President of LOVB Club. "The people closest to the sport understand its power; volleyball builds confidence, creates connection, and inspires leadership both on and off the court. At LOVB, we are committed to ensuring that as the sport grows, access for all athletes grows with it."

Expanding access to the sport remains central to LOVB's mission. Through the LOVB Foundation, the organization's charitable arm dedicated to increasing access to volleyball for athletes facing financial barriers, the Foundation and LOVB's clubs raised $1.7 million during the 2025/2026 season. The funding supported 901 athletes, with nearly 80 percent of applicants receiving funding. Through local and national partnerships, the LOVB Foundation continues to create opportunities for young athletes to experience the lifelong benefits of the sport regardless of economic circumstances. This summer, the LOVB Foundation will host nine no-cost camps around the country, increasing its summer programming by 200 percent.

Alongside its club growth, LOVB has rapidly expanded its events business, operating more than 500 youth tournaments and serving 37,500 teams and 125,000 athletes since the beginning of 2026. In 2027, the organization expects its annual tournament portfolio to grow by 30 percent, increasing from 500 to 650 events.

As part of that strategy, LOVB will continue expanding its portfolio of owned and operated tournaments, beginning with the acclaimed Puerto Rico Volleyball Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico in May 2026. Widely regarded as one of the premier events in youth volleyball, the tournament attracts 10,000 athletes from 800 clubs, and 30,000 spectators annually. Of these clubs, 125 of those clubs are based in Puerto Rico, while 40 clubs represent other countries. With the addition of Puerto Rico Volleyball Championships and NetLynx, LOVB's events platform will serve more than 4,400 athletes across 1,000 teams in 10 events, with plans to scale from 10 to 100 tournaments through future acquisitions and partnerships.

At the center of every LOVB event remains the organization's defining commitment to connecting youth athletes with the professional game. Across tournaments and club experiences, LOVB Pros will continue participating in signature youth-to-pro programming designed to inspire the next generation of players. Today, more than 4,000 junior athletes already subscribe to monthly position-specific communications from LOVB professional athletes.

"The most powerful part of what LOVB is building is the connection between aspiration and access," said Megan Spurgin, Director of Operations and Coach at Tstreet Volleyball Club. "Young athletes now have the opportunity to train within a system that not only develops elite players, but also makes them feel seen, supported, and connected to the highest levels of the sport. That is incredibly rare, and it's changing volleyball in a very real way."

Further expanding access and community engagement, LOVB will launch summerLOVB on June 6, 2026, a new annual holiday celebrating the sport across 53 LOVB club locations nationwide. Open to the public, each participating club will transform into a festival-style volleyball experience featuring training sessions, competitions, entertainment, community programming, and athlete appearances.

For its inaugural holiday, LOVB has gathered support from sponsors like ReMatch, Chase Bank, Hudl and YETI.

Designed to unite every corner of the volleyball ecosystem, including minis, juniors, adults, families, professional athletes, and NIL talent, Summer LOVB will also feature coordinated nationwide social storytelling celebrating the future of the sport and the communities driving its growth.

For more information about LOVB Youth, visit lovb.com/youth







League One Volleyball Stories from May 19, 2026

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