League One Volleyball and Rippling Announce Five-Year Strategic Partnership

Published on April 14, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced a landmark five-year partnership with Rippling, the leading workforce management platform.

As Rippling's first-ever partnership in professional sports, the collaboration marks a major step in redefining how modern sports organizations operate and scale. Rippling will serve as both a premier sponsor of LOVB and the league's core business operations platform, unifying HR, IT, and Finance across its entire ecosystem, from youth clubs to its professional teams.

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Rippling shares LOVB's ambition to build something transformative," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer at LOVB. "We're creating a new model for professional sports, one that connects youth and pro under a single vision, and that requires operational excellence at every level. With Rippling, we have a partner that enables us to move faster, operate smarter, and scale seamlessly."

Through the partnership, LOVB will leverage Rippling to streamline and manage critical operations including recruiting, time and attendance, scheduling, benefits, and payroll, all within a single system. The partnership also includes prominent in-venue branding during LOVB Pro matches, featuring creative integrations tailored to the sport, such as: "Rippling | The libero for your business" and "Rippling | Keep your back office (row) in line."

"We partnered with LOVB because they're building one of the most exciting organizations in professional sports, and they're doing it on Rippling," said Ryan Narod, VP Marketing at Rippling. "The most ambitious teams, whether they're scaling a tech company or launching a new era of professional volleyball, can't afford to be bogged down by disconnected systems and manual back-office work. LOVB gets that. That's exactly the kind of organization we built Rippling for."

LOVB Pro features world-class athletes, including competitors with a combined 23 Olympic medals, 101 All-American honors, and multiple NCAA championships across its teams. At the grassroots level, LOVB's nationwide network includes more than 22,000 athletes, 3,500 coaches, 2,000 teams, and 92 locations across 28 states, creating an unmatched pipeline from youth development to the professional stage.

For more information about the partnership with Rippling, please visit www.rippling.com







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