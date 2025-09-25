League Announces Key Updates Regarding Duluth Harbor Monsters' Operations And Investigations

Published on September 24, 2025 under The Arena League (TAL) News Release







WATERLOO, IOWA The Arena League (TAL) has announced significant developments regarding the Duluth Harbor Monsters, including actions related to the team's coaching staff, financial operations, and ownership structure.

Coach Tony O'Neal Suspended Indefinitely: The Arena League is taking immediate action in response to Coach Tony O'Neal's violation of his suspension terms earlier in the season. Coach O'Neal was previously suspended under a directive to have no contact with the Duluth Harbor Monsters' players and staff.

Deputy Commissioner Ronnie Davis stated, "It has come to our attention through witnesses that not only did Coach O'Neal maintain contact with the team, but he was also present at team practices and also attended a home game. As a result of this breach of conduct, and considering his history of continued violations, Coach O'Neal has been suspended indefinitely while further investigation is underway."

Investigation into Financial Violations: Additionally, The Arena League is investigating both Coach O'Neal and Duluth Harbor Monsters General Manager, Steve Walters, for actions that are detrimental to the integrity of the League. Evidence suggests that both individuals may have engaged in improper financial practices by exceeding the League's established player compensation limits during the season. Reports indicate that the team may have made illegal payments to players more than TAL's maximum allowable salary, as well as offering players signing bonuses that fall outside of the League's official ruleset.

Commissioner Tim Brown commented, "TAL is committed to maintaining a level playing field for all teams and is actively investigating these allegations to determine the appropriate course of action. Our rule set is in place not only for the integrity of TAL, but also for the stability of all TAL Member Teams."

Ownership Status of the Duluth Harbor Monsters: The ownership status of the Duluth Harbor Monsters has also been called into question. While previous reports suggested that the team was in the process of being sold, TAL can confirm that the Harbor Monsters remain owned by Brent LaBrie and his associated ownership group. Mr. LaBrie has agreed to a purchase agreement with Jacob Lambert, but the transaction remains incomplete.

TAL Owner and CEO, Jeff Holmes said, "The TAL has a thorough vetting and application process to become a majority owner of a TAL Member Team. This process allows us to ensure that ownership of all Member Teams is financially strong and will have longevity for years to come."

As of today, Mr. Lambert has not completed the formal application process to the TAL, which is a required step in any ownership transfer, nor has he fully paid for the purchase of the team. TAL will continue to work closely with all parties involved to ensure that the League's policies and procedures are followed.

TAL's Commitment to Growth and Stability: Despite these challenges, The Arena League is confident in the future and stability of the League. In the design structure of TAL, all Member teams are contracted to the TAL in perpetuity, thus giving the TAL permanent stability. TAL will be growing from a 6 team league to 8 team league, with two additional teams set to be announced in the coming weeks for the 2026 season. TAL is proud of the continued commitment from its Member Teams and looks forward to the League's continued growth and success.

As a League, TAL remains steadfast in its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, competition, and fairness. TAL will continue to uphold its rules, ensuring that all teams operate under the same standards and fostering an environment where excellence on and off the field is paramount.







