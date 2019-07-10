Lancaster gets solid start from Santos but drops finale to 66ers

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Antonio Santos delivered a solid outing in the series-finale at San Manuel Stadium, but the JetHawks were unable to take advantage in a 9-1 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night.

Santos (3-5) allowed only one earned run over 6.1 innings and exited the game in the bottom of the seventh with the JetHawks (12-8, 46-42) down 2-1. The 66ers (6-13, 32-57) would go on to score four runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth to break the game open.

Santos began the start by setting down the first 12 batters he faced. The JetHawks had given him a lead when Taylor Snyder tripled to lead off the third and scored on a LJ Hatch sac-fly.

Jordan Zimmerman started the bottom of the fifth with a double and eventually scored due to an error to tie the game, 1-1.

The game remained tied until the seventh when Zimmerman led off with a home run. After a one-out error and an infield single, Salvador Justo entered from the bullpen with two on. He would allow both inherited runners to score and an unearned run of his own.

Justo was charged with the four runs in the eighth inning as well.

Santos ended up being charged with four runs (one earned) on five hits. He tied a season-high with eight strikeouts and issued two walks.

Oliver Ortega (3-4) picked up the win for Inland Empire after allowing just one run on two hits over a season-high seven innings. He's allowed only one run in 17.2 innings over three starts against the JetHawks this season.

The JetHawks begin a three-game series with the Stockton Ports on Wednesday evening at The Hangar. Lucas Gilbreath is scheduled to start opposite Xavier Altamirano. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

