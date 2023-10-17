La Crosse Chosen as Inaugural Host City for Northwoods League Softball

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is proud to announce that La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been selected as the first city to host Northwoods League Softball in 2024. This exciting addition to the Northwoods League family promises to bring a new level of summer sports entertainment to the region.

Northwoods League Softball will provide an exciting platform for athletes to showcase their talent while offering fans an engaging and unforgettable sporting experience. The league will feature a lineup of highly skilled players from across the country, making it an elite destination for the best and brightest in women's softball.

La Crosse was chosen as the inaugural host city due to its strong tradition of supporting baseball and softball, and its well-established reputation as a hub for sports enthusiasts. The city's passion for sports and its vibrant community makes it an ideal location to kick off this new venture.

"We're thrilled for La Crosse to be announced as the first Northwoods League Softball location," said Northwoods League Softball President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "Dan Kapanke and his team have been a driving force behind the formation of Northwoods League Softball. La Crosse has been an asset to Northwoods League Baseball for many years and we're so excited for the opportunity to build on their strong foundation to be a leader in summer collegiate softball."

The Northwoods League Softball season will commence in June of 2024 offering a unique summer experience for players, fans, and families. This dynamic league will not only provide a showcase for rising softball talent but also promote community engagement and support local businesses in the region.

"I believe this announcement is one of the most significant developments in women's collegiate athletics in a long time," said La Crosse Loggers owner Dan Kapanke. "We are excited to be on the cutting edge of something that is going to be very special."

Local businesses and fans in La Crosse can look forward to the economic benefits and excitement that this league will bring to the city. For sponsorship and ticket information, please visit laxsoftball.com.

Additional teams will be announced in the coming weeks by the League at northwoodsleague.com. Potential players and coaches can also visit the site to apply to play or coach.

