Kwasi Poku Makes CanMNT Debut + Takeaways from Win vs Panama I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen

Former Forge FC striker Kwasi Poku made his Canadian men's national team debut on Tuesday, as Canada beat Panama 2-1 at BMO Field

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney broke down Canada's performance, and discussed Poku's rapid rise to where he is today.

