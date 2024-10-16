Kwasi Poku Makes CanMNT Debut + Takeaways from Win vs Panama I CPL Newsroom Presented by Volkswagen
October 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Former Forge FC striker Kwasi Poku made his Canadian men's national team debut on Tuesday, as Canada beat Panama 2-1 at BMO Field
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney broke down Canada's performance, and discussed Poku's rapid rise to where he is today.
Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/live/3Kpxw-FhI44?si=xN9IEfSZEfzATAvZ -- : OneSoccer
