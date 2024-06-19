Knoxville's Robert Dyer Named 2023-2024 Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winner

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Robert Dyer of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been selected as the recipient of the 2023-2024 Wanda Amos Community Service Award. The award recognizes an organization, current team staff member or league alumnus for their charitable contributions within an SPHL community.

Along with his wife Kendra, Robert has been part of Knoxville's ownership group since the team's inception in 2002 and together are one of the founding members of the SPHL. In addition to his contributions to the team's community initiatives and previous military service with both the United States Army and Air Force, Robert has served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross for over 27 years working as a Damage Assessment and Supply Chain Specialist in communities devastated by natural disasters.

Robert's extensive experience includes responding to more than 160 national disasters in 90 communities around the country, where his ability to manage complex logistics and relief efforts for affected populations showcases his deep commitment to the Red Cross' humanitarian mission. Among his notable deployments, Robert served three months in Pensacola, FL, following Hurricane Katrina, where his efforts were pivotal in delivering essential aid to thousands of displaced residents. Following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Robert spent over two months in New York, coordinating relief operations across heavily impacted boroughs.

Moreover, Robert's commitment extends beyond hurricane relief. He spent one month in Tuscaloosa, AL, and two weeks in Huntsville, AL, addressing the aftermath of devastating tornadoes by setting up emergency response systems that expedited recovery. Additionally, his two-month deployment in Nashville further exemplifies his dedication, where he played a vital role in community rebuilding efforts.

To this day, Robert's relentless drive, compassionate outreach, and leadership have restored stability in times of chaos and inspired new volunteers to join and contribute to humanitarian missions. His unwavering dedication to service mirrors the values celebrated by the Wanda Amos Community Service Award.

"Our ownership group has been a big reason for the success of our organization for many years," said Knoxville President/GM MIke Murray. "Robert and Kendra have been instrumental in keeping professional hockey running in this city. Robert's service and dedication to the Knoxville community speaks volumes about our organization as a whole. He's always been generous with his time and effort where it's been needed."

Wanda Amos, for whom the award is named, owned the Columbus Cottonmouths for 13 seasons and is a major supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City, the John B. Amos Cancer Center and the Elena Amos Breast Center.

In addition to recognition by the league, a donation will be made to a charity of Robert's choice in his honor.

Previous Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winners

2022-23 Alexandra Crutchfield, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2021-22 Dave Feather, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 award not presented

2019-20 award not presented

2018-19 Quad City Storm

2017-18 Huntsville Havoc

