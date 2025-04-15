Knoxville's Joel Silverberg Named SPHL Broadcaster of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Joel Silverberg of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the 2024-2025 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year.

The winner was selected by a vote of the league's broadcasters.

A Knoxville native, Silverberg became the play-by-play voice of the Ice Bears ahead of the 2014-15 campaign. He is responsible for announcing, producing, and engineering all Ice Bears game broadcasts. In addition to his work with the Ice Bears, Joel has been heard around East Tennessee calling high school football, minor league baseball, and University of Tennessee baseball on the Vol Network and WatchESPN.

A graduate of Piedmont College in Demorest, GA, Joel served as the school's radio station manager, and was the voice of Piedmont baseball, basketball, and volleyball. During that time, he also called high school softball and college basketball games for WCON in Cornelia, GA.

Previous Broadcaster of the Year Winners

2023-24 Mitch Stewart, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The SPHL will announce its All-Rookie Team on Wednesday.

