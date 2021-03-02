Knoxville's Austyn Roudebush Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
March 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 22-28.
Despite just being signed on Thursday, Roudebush went 2-0-0 with one shutout, posting a 0.50 goals against average and 0.974 save percentage in leading the Ice Bears to a pair of wins over Pensacola.
On Friday, the Toledo, OH native recorded his second-career SPHL shutout, making 23 saves in a 2-0 blanking of the Ice Flyers. The following night, Roudebush stopped 15 of 16 Pensacola shots in Knoxville's 4-1 win.
Prior to turning pro, Roudebush played four seasons for Adrian College where he helped the Bulldogs capture the 2018 American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division l National Championship, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. That season, Roudebush was also named the ACHA Men's Division 1 Player of the Year as he went 22-0, with a 0.91 goals against average, 0.959 save percentage and eight shutouts.
Also nominated: Jacob Smith, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, 5a, +4), Mason Baptista, Macon (2 gp, 4g, hat trick, gwg, +3) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (3 gp, 1a)
