Knoxville's Anthony McVeigh Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week
November 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Anthony McVeigh of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 8-14.
McVeigh scored five goals on only seven shots, including his first professional hat trick, assisted on three others and was +5 as the Ice Bears went 2-0-1 on the road and moved into third place in the SPHL standings.
In a game that featured five ties and three lead changes, the Kemptville, ON native tallied a shorthanded goal and added two assists as Knoxville picked up a point in a 6-5 shootout loss to Huntsville on Wednesday. Two nights later, McVeigh scored once and added an assist in Knoxville's 4-1 at Evansville. McVeigh closed out the week by scoring in each period to record his first professional hat trick as the Ice Bears defeated Macon 9-0 on Saturday.
Now in his fourth pro season, McVeigh is currently second in the SPHL in shooting percentage (28.6%) and ranks tied for 7th with 10 points. McVeigh previously played four years at Utica College, where he helped the Pioneers to the 2018 UCHC Conference Championship by assisting on a pair of goals in Utica's 8-3 win over Elmira College.
Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, +2), Austin Plevy, Evansville (3 gp, 1g, 2a, gwg), Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 3 ppg, gwg), Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.934 sv%), Cody Rodgers, Macon (2 gp, 1g, shg), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, ppg), Alec Hagaman, Peoria (1g, 2g), Bailey Brkin, Quad City (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.934 sv%) and CJ-ÂStubbs, Roanoke-Â(2 gp, 1g, 5a, gwg, +4)
