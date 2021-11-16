Knoxville's Anthony McVeigh Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

November 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Anthony McVeigh of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for November 8-14.

McVeigh scored five goals on only seven shots, including his first professional hat trick, assisted on three others and was +5 as the Ice Bears went 2-0-1 on the road and moved into third place in the SPHL standings.

In a game that featured five ties and three lead changes, the Kemptville, ON native tallied a shorthanded goal and added two assists as Knoxville picked up a point in a 6-5 shootout loss to Huntsville on Wednesday. Two nights later, McVeigh scored once and added an assist in Knoxville's 4-1 at Evansville. McVeigh closed out the week by scoring in each period to record his first professional hat trick as the Ice Bears defeated Macon 9-0 on Saturday.

Now in his fourth pro season, McVeigh is currently second in the SPHL in shooting percentage (28.6%) and ranks tied for 7th with 10 points. McVeigh previously played four years at Utica College, where he helped the Pioneers to the 2018 UCHC Conference Championship by assisting on a pair of goals in Utica's 8-3 win over Elmira College.

Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, +2), Austin Plevy, Evansville (3 gp, 1g, 2a, gwg), Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 3 ppg, gwg), Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.934 sv%), Cody Rodgers, Macon (2 gp, 1g, shg), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, ppg), Alec Hagaman, Peoria (1g, 2g), Bailey Brkin, Quad City (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.934 sv%) and CJ-ÂStubbs, Roanoke-Â(2 gp, 1g, 5a, gwg, +4)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.