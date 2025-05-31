Knights Punch Ticket to 2025 Memorial Cup Final

May 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release









London Knights left wing Denver Barkey shakes hands with Moncton Wildcats centre Markus Vidicek

(London Knights, Credit: Vincent Ã‰thier / CHL) London Knights left wing Denver Barkey shakes hands with Moncton Wildcats centre Markus Vidicek(London Knights, Credit: Vincent Ã‰thier / CHL)

RIMOUSKI, QC - One year after falling short in the 2024 championship, the London Knights have earned a shot at redemption.

With a 5-2 win over the Moncton Wildcats in Friday's semi-final, the Knights advanced to Sunday's title game and became just the sixth team in the past 40 years to reach back-to-back Memorial Cup finals - a feat last achieved by the Windsor Spitfires in 2009 and 2010.

London got goals from Landon Sim, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey, Ottawa Senators prospect Blake Montgomery, New York Islanders prospect Jesse Nurmi, and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan. Knights' goaltender Austin Elliott made 21 saves in the win.

Moncton responded with goals from 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Dyllan Gill, while Mathis Rousseau stopped 32 shots in the loss.

"All around, I thought that was our best game of the tournament so far," Cowan said. "We had a really good first, kind of laid back in the second, but our third was probably our best period of the tournament so far.

"We had everyone scoring today, got lots of depth, and it was a huge win for us."

Tied 2-2 after two periods, the London Knights pulled away in the third, scoring three unanswered goals to punch their ticket to the final.

Blake Montgomery netted the game-winner at 3:35 - his first of the tournament - after slipping behind Dyllan Gill and burying a cross-ice feed from San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson, who had jump-started the play off a missed shot by Caleb Desnoyers.

Jesse Nurmi added insurance at 13:11, capitalizing on a heads-up play by Winnipeg Jets prospect Jacob Julien, who drove forward on a faceoff and fed Nurmi for his first of the tournament. Easton Cowan sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:11.

The Knights will now face Medicine Hat in Sunday's final at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

"I think our experience took over [tonight]," Cowan said. "We've got a lot of older guys on team, a lot of guys that have been there to help close it out."

"We know we had a tough opponent on the other side, national championship semifinal," shared Gill post-game. "It's heartbreaking, and I think every guy in our room is going to have a little bit of regret and what if in their head, but ultimately super proud of the group."

Through 40 minutes, both teams had traded goals in each period.

London opened the scoring just 4:07 in, as Oliver Bonk's shot missed the net, the puck bounced right to Landon Sim, who circled from behind the net and tucked in his first of the tournament on a wraparound.

Moncton drew level with 1:40 left in the frame when Caleb Desnoyers ripped a power-play snipe from the left faceoff dot for his first of the tournament.

The Knights regained the lead at 5:24 of the second, as Easton Cowan pulled goaltender Mathis Rousseau wide before threading a perfect pass across the crease for captain Denver Barkey to blast home a one-timer - his first of the tournament.

Moncton responded again just over two minutes later, tying it at 2-2 on a power-play marker from Dyllan Gill, who wired home his third of the Memorial Cup with a sharp wrist shot. From there, however, the Wildcats couldn't break through in the third against a determined Knights squad.

"It means everything," Sim said. "We were playing for this all year to get back in that game."

The Knights will now face the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the winner set to join the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Windsor Spitfires as the only CHL clubs to capture a record three Memorial Cup titles since 1972.

Sunday's championship game will mark the London Knights' fifth appearance in a Memorial Cup final since 1972, breaking a tie for third-most all-time and placing them behind only the Kitchener Rangers and Peterborough Petes, who each have six. It's also the second straight year the Knights have reached the Memorial Cup final, after falling in heartbreaking fashion to the Saginaw Spirit in 2024 on a goal surrendered in the final minute of regulation.

Conversely, Sunday will mark the Tigers' first appearance in a Memorial Cup final in 18 years, after they became the first WHL team to advance directly to the championship game since the Kelowna Rockets did so in 2009 - the last time the tournament was held in Rimouski. Medicine Hat will be aiming to end an 11-year drought for the WHL by becoming the league's first team to hoist the Memorial Cup since 2014.

Every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will air in the United States on NHL Network and be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Final @ 7 p.m. ET - Sunday, June 1 - London Knights vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 31, 2025

Knights Punch Ticket to 2025 Memorial Cup Final - OHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.