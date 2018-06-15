Knights Feature Promos on Upcoming Homestand

Come out on Tuesday night for College Night! All who wear their college gear can get in for $1.

On Wednesday night we'll have $3 wine and all kids get in for free with a kid's club membership, which is also free.

To cap it all off, Thursday night will mark our first Thirsty Thursday of the year. You know that means $1 draft beers and Meet the Brewer by the Dragon Slayer tavern. To top it all of we'll have our first giveaway of the season -- a t-shirt giveaway presented by Souther NH Medical Center.

All three games start at 7:05 p.m. and tickets start at just $6!

For more information call 603.718.8883 or visit www.nashuasilverknights.com.

