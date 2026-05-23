Kitchener Rangers Open 2026 Memorial Cup with 5-0 Shutout Victory

Published on May 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release









Kitchener Rangers react after scoring in the 2026 Memorial Cup

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL) Kitchener Rangers react after scoring in the 2026 Memorial Cup(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)

TORONTO, ON - The Kitchener Rangers opened the 2026 Memorial Cup in dominant fashion Friday night, scoring three times in the third period to defeat the host Kelowna Rockets 5-0.

Dylan Edwards, Los Angeles Kings prospect Jared Woolley, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly and Haeden Ellis scored for the Rangers. San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch stopped all 24 shots he faced to record the shutout, while Kelowna's Harrison Boettiger made 34 saves in defeat.

Pridham, who finished with a goal and an assist, was named Player of the Game.

Kirsch became the first goaltender selected through the CHL Import Draft to register a shutout at the Memorial Cup. He also became just the third Kitchener Rangers goaltender in franchise history to post a shutout at the CHL's championship event, joining Wendell Young in 1982 and Josh Unice in 2008.

The shutout also put Kirsch in rare company on opening night. Since 2000, only two other goaltenders have recorded a shutout in the first game of the tournament: Val-d'Or Foreurs netminder Antoine Bibeau in 2014 and Kelowna Rockets goalie Kelly Guard in 2004, the last time Kelowna hosted the Memorial Cup.

"The guys made it pretty easy for me," Kirsch said. "They didn't give up much, and that helped me get the shutout. It was a great team effort, and now we have to keep going."

After taking a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes, Kitchener broke the game open in the third.

Pridham made it 3-0 at 11:32 when he got behind the Rockets defence and beat Boettiger glove side with a wrist shot. Just 1:22 later, O'Reilly extended the lead with a backhander before Ellis completed the scoring with 5:46 remaining in regulation when Alexander Bilecki's shot hit him as he drove to the crease.

O'Reilly and Woolley are both competing in their third straight Memorial Cup after helping the London Knights capture the CHL championship last year in Rimouski, Que. O'Reilly has now scored in three consecutive Memorial Cup tournaments, while Woolley netted his first career goal at the CHL's championship event Friday night.

"The first win is important," Rangers head coach Jussi Ahokas said. "I thought our team was ready, and we played a good team game.

"All in all, they were focused and all lines played really well."

Edwards opened the scoring 4:38 into the first period, banking a shot in off Boettiger's arm from near the goal line after Carson Campbell's initial attempt went wide.

Kitchener doubled its lead late in the second period through Woolley, who pinched down low and buried Pridham's pass from behind the net.

"I feel like I am more urgent and more focused," Kirsch said. "I love the pressure. The pressure makes me better, and I really like the adrenaline that comes with these big games."

Kirsch's shutout was the first at the Memorial Cup since 2024, when Michael Simpson made 31 saves as the London Knights blanked the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-0.

"The tournament's just started, and there's a lot of work ahead of us," Kirsch said. "We have to stay humble and keep working."

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Peyton Kettles returned to the Kelowna lineup, playing his first game since Nov. 8.

The Rockets are back in action Sunday against Chicoutimi, while the Rangers return to the ice Monday against Everett.

Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 Memorial Cup schedule

May 22 - Game 1: Kitchener 5-0 Kelowna

May 23 - Game 2: Everett vs. Chicoutimi - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 24 - Game 3: Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 25 - Game 4: Everett vs. Kitchener - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 26 - Game 5: Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 27 - Game 6: Kelowna vs. Everett - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 28 - Tie-breaker, if necessary - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 29 - Semi-final - 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

May 31 - Final - 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers react after scoring in the 2026 Memorial Cup

(Steve Dunsmoor / CHL)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026

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