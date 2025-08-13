Kingsport's Rick Adair Named 2025 Appalachian League Manager of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Rick Adair was named the 2025 Manager of the Year.

"Rick did a great job this year, as did the entire Kingsport staff," Appy League executive director Brian Graham said. "The Axmen led the league in offense and pitching, and had the best record in the Appy League. Most importantly, the players benefited from a tremendous development experience."

Adair led the Kingsport Axmen to a league-best 31 wins and a spot in the Appalachian League Title Game in 2025. Under Adair's leadership, Kingsport led the league in runs (393), RBI (342), walks (370), on-base percentage (.448), slugging percentage (.443), OPS (.891), ERA (4.68) and WHIP (1.55). The Axmen were second in doubles (86), saves (11) and batting average against (.255), and third in batting average (.283) and hits (402).

The Axmen were 12-10 in June, 3 1/2 games behind Greeneville before dominating in July. Kingsport went 19-5 in the second month of the season and won the Appy League West Division by 5 1/2 games. From July 13 to the end of the season, Kingsport won 12 of their final 13 games heading into the playoffs. Kingsport knocked off Greeneville in the West Division Title Game 5-2 before falling to Bluefield in the Championship.

"We had an extremely successful season in Kingsport this season and Rick was at the forefront of that," Axmen general manager Caleb Mills said. "From position players to pitchers, you didn't have to look hard to notice the development and growth almost every single one of our guys made from the beginning of the season until the end of the summer."

Kingsport's offense scored a league-best 8.5 runs per game. 2025 Appalachian League Player of the Year Kam Durnin led the way, tying the league record with a .407 batting average and setting the record with 56 RBI. Alex Kelsey (fifth, .342) and Ben Tryon (seventh, .336) also finished among the league's best hitters. Kingsport's 370 team walks are an Appy League record. Colin Larson's 46 walks led the league and set the new single-season record.

On the mound, Kingsport led the Appy League in both starter and reliever ERA. Kingsport's bullpen went a combined 26-5 with a 4.70 ERA. The Axmen had three pitchers finish in the top eight in ERA: Cooper Jones (fourth, 2.35), Ronin Vicenti (fifth, 2.57) and Jackson Downing (eighth, 3.33). Payton Armour and Kaleb Townsend both tied for third with three saves each.

"Rick is very deserving of this award and we are thrilled to see him receive this recognition," Mills added.

"Congratulations to Rick and his staff!" Graham concluded. "The Appalachian League is very lucky to have a manager with Rick's experience in this league."

Adair spent 10 total seasons as a Major League pitching coach with the Indians, Tigers, Mariners and Orioles. Prior to that, he coached at every level of the Minor Leagues, including serving as a pitching coordinator for the Tigers, Braves and Rangers. Adair was a third-round draft pick by the Mariners in 1979 and pitched seven years in the Mariners organization.







