Kenzie Brown Awarded AUSL Golden Ticket by Holly Rowe

Published on April 7, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The seventh Golden Ticket was delivered at Arizona State on Tuesday night. Sun Devils pitcher Kenzie Brown received an Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Ticket, representing her opportunity to play professionally after college.

Holly Rowe, sports broadcaster and champion of women's athletics, presented the ticket to Brown following the team's home match-up against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Brown has been selected in the 2026 AUSL College Draft and will find out the draft order and which team chose her during the AUSL College Draft Show on May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

Brown is coming off the best season of her career as an NFCA First-Team All-American in 2025. She led the teams with 19 wins in 35 pitching appearances that included 19 starts in the circle. As a junior, Brown struck out 40.5% of batters she faced.

She was named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List for 2026 and was recently named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week. Through 40 games so far this season, Brown has a 2.95 ERA in 78.1 innings thrown.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will continue to be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 to reveal which team Brown and the other draftees are selected to.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on X @savannaecollins .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 7, 2026

Kenzie Brown Awarded AUSL Golden Ticket by Holly Rowe - AUSL

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