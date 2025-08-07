Kenneth Jackson Named 2025 Humanitarian of the Year

August 7, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Tri-State's Kenneth Jackson (Southern) was named the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player who made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects.

"It means a lot to be named Humanitarian of the Year," Kenneth Jackson said. "I've always believed in giving back because I know what it feels like to come from a community that needs support. So this summer I just wanted to do what I could to help out."

Jackson, 20, attended all Coal Cats charity missions this summer and logged more than 12 hours of community service. He took part in the Coal Cats Kids Camp, attended storytime at the Cabell County Public Library, walked dogs at the animal shelter, went to the t-shirt workshop with Mountain Mindful, and visited the Huntington Children's Museum.

"To say Kenneth is a great person is an understatement. He came to every charity event that we participated in this season and was front and center at each one," Coal Cats general manager Christian Palmer said.

In addition to attending all Coal Cats community service events, Jackson was a vocal leader. The right-handed pitcher always made sure that all participants were having fun and felt included. On numerous occasions, Jackson made sure his teammates showed up to events with him. For Tri-State's final charity event, a meet and greet with the Cabell County Public Library at Ritter Park, Jackson encouraged his newer teammates to participate.

"I'm glad some of my teammates felt the same and jumped in with me," Jackson added. "It wasn't about recognition, it was about doing the right thing and having each other's back on and off the field."

The Frankfort, Ill., native appeared in eight games (six starts) on the mound for the Coal Cats this summer. In 26 1/3 innings, Jackson struck out 18 hitters. Over two years in Tri-State, the righty appeared in 14 games and tossed 48 1/3 Appy League innings. He will return to Southern University in the fall.

"I am very proud of Kenneth and he wholeheartedly deserves this award and the recognition that comes with it," Palmer concluded.







Appalachian League Stories from August 7, 2025

Kenneth Jackson Named 2025 Humanitarian of the Year - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.