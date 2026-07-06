Kelowna and Corvallis Earn Accolades.

Published on July 6, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL) News Release







Monday, the West Coast League announced its Baker Tilly Player and Pitcher of the Week awards for June 29-July 5.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Max Biddle, Kelowna Falcons

Max Biddle (Riverside City College) was practically untouchable in both of his starts last week, as Kelowna swept a three-game series in Victoria to open the second half, en route to a 5-1 week. The right-hander didn't allow a single run across 10 innings, with only one runner even reaching third base. He scattered eight hits, walked just two, and struck out six.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ethan Porter, Corvallis Knights

Ethan Porter (Oregon State) was the engine behind Corvallis's three-game sweep of Springfield to kick off the second half, hitting .400 (8-for-20) with 10 RBI, seven of them coming on a 4-for-4 night on Independence Day. The first baseman/outfielder rounded out his week with five walks, four runs scored, and a 1.019 OPS.







West Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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