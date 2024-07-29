Katschke and Magdaleno Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

July 29, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Bend Elks first baseman Easton Amundson (Liberty) and Walla Walla Sweets right-hander Hunter Polley (Georgia Gwinnett College).

In six games with the Elks last week, Amundson reached base 15 times, drove in 11 runs, and knocked out five extra-base hits. The rising senior now leads the WCL in batting average with his .375 mark in 32 games. The Idaho native from Nampa represented the Elks earlier this month in the WCL All-Star Game. This is the second Player of the Week honor in Amundson's decorated WCL career, previously earning the recognition with the Wenatchee AppleSox last summer.

Over two outings last week, Polley tossed eight shutout innings, striking out ten batters while surrendering just one hit. The Walla Walla native is thriving for his hometown Sweets, appearing in eight games this summer with a 3.28 ERA. The former Walla Walla High School and Walla Walla Community College standout went 2-0 with a 4.00 ERA in the spring during his first season with Georgia Gwinnett College.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.