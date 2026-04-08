Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush - 4.8.26

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







Kansas City Comets take on St. Louis Ambush in game 2 of the Ron Newman Cup Quarterfinals LIVE from Family Arena.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026

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