Kane County Cougars Competing in BCL Championship Today

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







The Kane County Cougars earned a thrilling 9-7 victory over Los Dantos de Managua of Nicaragua on Saturday in the Baseball Champions League, powered by a dramatic three-run pinch-hit home run by Jabari Henry in the eighth inning.

With the win, the Cougars advance to the Baseball Champions League championship game, which will be played today at 2 p.m. Mexico City time / 4 p.m. EDT in Mexico City at Alfredo Harp Stadium against Diablos Rojos Del Mexico.

Fans can watch the Baseball Champions League championship game on RYZ, the Unbeaten Sports, FTF, Bally's, and aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from March 29, 2026

Kane County Cougars Competing in BCL Championship Today - AA

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