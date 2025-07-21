Kam Durnin, Major Osbolt Named Appalachian League Players of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Kam Durnin (Missouri) and Johnson City's Major Osbolt (Walters State CC) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 14-20.

Durnin, 20, slashed .588/.667/.824 with a 1.491 OPS across four games for the Kingsport Axmen en route to Player of the Week honors. He finished the week 10-for-17 with four doubles, seven RBI, five runs and a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts. Durnin tied for the Appy League lead in average and hits last week. Additionally, he was second in on-base percentage, tied for second in doubles, third in OPS, tied for third in RBI and tied for fifth in total bases (14).

Durnin doubled, had at least one RBI and walked in all four games on the week with three multi-hit and three multi-RBI games. He reached base four times July 16 in Greeneville, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, one run, one walk and one stolen base. Durnin's standout performance came July 18 against Pulaski when he went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one run, one walk and two stolen bases. The next night against Danville, Durnin finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three runs and a walk.

The Linn Creek, Mo., native is hitting .395 with a 1.140 OPS, four home runs and 45 RBI in 33 games this summer. The Axmen infielder leads the Appy League in RBI, hits (47) and on-base percentage (.510). As a sophomore at Wichita State this past spring, Durnin started all 56 games and hit .251 with 20 extra-base hits and 27 RBI. He is committed to attend Missouri in the fall.

Osbolt, 19, struck out a season-high 10 and tossed six strong innings in Johnson City's win over Danville on July 18 en route to Pitcher of the Week honors. Osbolt's 10 strikeouts are tied for the most in an Appy League game this season. The Doughboys right-hander surrendered just one run, and allowed three hits and three walks. Osbolt finished the week with a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and .150 batting average against.

The Johnson City, Tenn., native carries a 3.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 27.1 innings in six appearances (five starts) this summer. Osbolt is second in the Appy League in strikeouts. Osbolt will return to Walters State Community College (Tenn.) in the fall, he redshirted this past spring.







