Jordyn Poulter Named LOVB's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

Published on January 26, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







After a remarkably efficient week in all facets of the game, LOVB Salt Lake Volleyball setter Jordyn Poulter has been named League One Volleyball's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week.

Offensively, Jordyn led Salt Lake to two wins and sole control of the LOVB standings. On January 22, she set Salt Lake to a LOVB-record .570 attack efficiency against LOVB Houston with teammates hitting .597 off her sets specifically. Two days later, She paced Salt Lake to a five-set win against LOVB Madison. Over the two matches, Jordyn tallied 89 assists across eight sets with two kills and two aces.

Defensively, the Aurora, Colorado, native led her team in digs during both matches. Across eight sets, she made 26 digs and two blocks, including a perfect 1.00 dig percentage on 10 digs Jan. 22 against LOVB Houston.

Not only is Jordyn the first athlete to earn both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week in LOVB history, she's the first setter to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors. She also leads the league with 11.3 assists per set and a .296 setting efficiency.

The 2026 LOVB season resumes Wednesday, January 28 with LOVB Houston traveling to LOVB Atlanta for an 8 p.m. Eastern matchup at the OTE Arena. That match will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network. Jordyn and LOVB Salt Lake will be back in action Thursday, January 29 at 7 p.m. Mountain/9 p.m. Eastern when they host LOVB Austin.

Previous LOVB Players of the WeekOffensive Player of the Week

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.