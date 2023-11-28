Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, and Donald Driver to Host the Green Bay Charity Softball Game Presented by Network Health

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The must-see event of the summer is back with a Friday Night Lights edition Mother's Day Weekend in 2024. The Green Bay Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health will be held on Friday May 10, 2024. Donald Driver, Jordan Love, and Aaron Jones will host the game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium beginning at 7:05pm. The event will raise money for local and player charities. A pre-game tailgate party will include flowers, chocolates and massages for Mom and face painting, a bouncy house, and games for kiddos.

Single-game tickets for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 29 at 10:00am at this link, at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office.

"I'm excited to continue the tradition of this beloved game," said Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers all-time leading receiver. "I am honored to be in a position to allow this game to highlight more of the current players alongside me. Jordan Love and Aaron Jones are leaders on this team and in the locker room. I am grateful for them and excited for their involvement moving forward."

Tickets for the softball game are $80 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $55 for a standard box seat, $33 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $15 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $295.

Purchase of patio table tickets includes a softball signed by Donald Driver.

There are 117 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $90 per seat. There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats down the first base line. The new Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate has 48 All-You-Can-Eat seats. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

The box seats in Section 100 are $95 and include a softball signed by Donald Driver.

More participants will be announced closer to the date of the event.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Parking Lot Opens: 4:00pm

Stadium Gates Open: 5:00pm

Sponsor Softball Game: 5:30pm

Home Run Derby: 6:15pm

Softball Game Starts: 7:05pm

The game will raise money for the Aaron Jones A&A All the Way Foundation, the Donald Driver Foundation, and other charities.

