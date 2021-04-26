Jon Danos Named Frontier League CEO

(Illinois) - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has named 25-year baseball executive Jon Danos as its new Chief Executive Officer. Danos will oversee the League's strategy development and business affairs as the League embarks on a new chapter as a recently designated Partner League of Major League Baseball.

"I am truly honored and extremely excited to join the Frontier League", Danos stated. "The opportunity to help evolve the League and shape our new partnership with Major League Baseball is special. The foundation of the Frontier League - its role in the journey of professional baseball players and its value to the communities in which we serve - is incredibly strong and well-positioned for an exciting future. I look forward to working in our communities with owners, team staffs and players to help fuel our growth in support of this great game."

From 2003 to 2014, Danos was partner, president and chief operating officer of Opening Day Partners which owned and launched four Atlantic League teams: in Sugar Land, TX, (recently appointed AAA affiliate of the Houston Astros), York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Waldorf, Maryland. During that time, Danos and his partners collaborated with communities to construct over $120 million of ballparks that have become essential to quality of life and a source of community events and local pride. He spent all his years in the Atlantic League serving on its Board of Directors.

"We could not be happier that Jon Danos has decided to join the Frontier League", said Board of Directors President John Stanley. "We did a national search and had over 100 applicants, many with impressive and diverse experiences, but Jon's track record of success and baseball business expertise made him a clear choice to take the helm of our organization as we grow."

Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations, said: "We congratulate Jon and remain proud to stand alongside the Frontier League's efforts to grow our game. We are excited to support the baseball fans who have long been a part of this great tradition."

Prior to Opening Day Partners, Danos was an executive with Maryland Baseball, LLC which owned and operated three affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles in Frederick, Bowie and Salisbury, Maryland as well as facilities management and concessions companies. He started his front office baseball career upon graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1990. Danos will leave his post as Executive Director of Athletics at UNH where he has been for the last five years.

Danos will work closely with Frontier League staff members Steve Tahsler, Kevin Winn, and Paige Favor. Danos, his wife Laura, twin sons Christopher and Luca, who will both play college baseball beginning next year, and daughter Ava, live in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest independent professional baseball league in North America. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

