Joliet's Riley Krane And Windy City's Tyler Thornton Earn Weekly Awards

August 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





Joliet Slammers utility fielder Riley Krane and Windy City ThunderBolts right-hander Tyler Thornton have won week's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Krane's win is Joliet's fist of Player of the Week award for 2019. He managed to hit .500 with 12 hits, three of which were home runs. He drove in four, and scored 5 runs helping him to a 1.455 OPS and 11.846 runs created. Krane hit safely in five of the teams six games this week, and homered in the last three.

The 25- year old is in his first season with the Slammers, after spending two seasons with the Windy City ThunderBolts. Krane leads the Slammers in just about every offensive category with a .262 batting average, 85 hits, 46 runs, 12 doubles, 8 home runs, and 29 runs batted in on the season. He helped the Slammers go 5-1 on the week, including a sweep of the Washington Wild Things.

Thornton earned his second Pitcher of the Week award of 2019. He pitched a complete game two hit shutout, as the ThunderBolts defeated the Schaumburg Boomers. In Thornton's nine innings of work he struck out 10, while only walking two, giving him a .44 WHIP. His nine innings pitched and zero runs this week gives him three straight games of pitching at least seven innings and giving up two or fewer runs.

The 25-year old Frontier League All-Star has recorded a 6-2 record with a 2.57 ERA on the season, which are 4th and 6th best in the league respectively. He also ranks 4th in the league in WHIP at 1.06 and 6th in the league in batting average against at 2.18, among qualified starting pitchers. Thornton has won four of his last five decisions and has seen his team win eight of his last ten starts.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League is in its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

