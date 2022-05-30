Joliet's Matt McGarry and New York's Robby Rowland Take Weekly Awards

New York went 3-3 for the week but their starter through the heat. While the Slammers also went 3-3 for the week, their infielder isn't cooling off his bat. Joliet's infielder Matt McGarry was selected Player of the Week while the Boulder's right-handed pitcher Robby Rowland was selected as Pitcher of the Week.

Matt McGarry didn't hold back this week after having nine hits, two runs scored, and 11 RBIs with two homeruns. He had a hit in five of the past six games with his best game being against New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday where he went 2-4 at the plate with two runs scored, six RBIs, and two homeruns and one walk and then outdid himself on Sunday afternoon against the Miners by going 4-4, with two runs scored, and two RBIs. Overall, his performance this week led to a .536 on-base percentage and .850 slugging percentage.

Before coming to Joliet, McGarry played for the Schaumburg Boomers in 2021. In that season, he hit 87 hits, eight homeruns, had 38 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. McGarry went to Belmont Abby College where he played all four years with his best season in his senior year where he had a batting average of .349, had 75 hits, four homerun's, 25 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. McGarry was also drafted by the Yankees in 2018 before joining the Frontier League.

Rowland dominated both of his starts with the first game being against the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday and the Windy City ThunderBolts on Sunday. In his start against the Crushers, he had four strikeouts, allowed only five hits and no earned runs. In his start against the ThunderBolts, he powered through again having five strikeouts, only allowed four hits and only one earned run granting him the win in Sunday's game.

Rowland started playing with the Boulders in 2021. Before the Boulders, he played for the Lake Erie Crushers where he had a 2-1 record, with a 3.27 ERA in 22 inning's pitched with 18 strikeouts and had only allowed eight earned runs before he would later join the Boulders that same season.

