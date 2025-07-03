Join the Movement: CFL X World Vision

July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The CFL and World Vision Canada are teaming up for a new kind of challenge. Some of the CFL's toughest players travelled to Taveta, Kenya and walked alongside communities in need, heard their stories and saw the difference clean water makes. Now they're bringing that mission home and when CFL fans unite, anything is possible. Can you hear it? Can see it? Can you feel it?

Join the movement. https://beta.worldvision.ca/en/ways-to-give/cfl-rhythms-donate?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=FY25-CFL-ROC+-+Youtube&pkgid=4586913&utm_contentÏL+-Hero+video+post+-+Youtube







Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.