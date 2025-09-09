Jim Meunier Named Director of Digital Media

CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League is proud to announce the growth of its league front office by adding more talent to support the upcoming 2026 season. Today, the National Arena League has named long-time media professional Jim Meunier as its new Director of Digital Media.

Jim spent five seasons as the host of Inside the Walls Podcast, the exclusive podcast of the National Arena League-a platform that has grown from providing league coverage to becoming the primary outlet for the league's top announcements and breaking news. This successful partnership between the podcast and the league has fueled mutual growth and respect. Under Jim's leadership, the show produced hundreds of episodes and expanded its reach by launching coaches' shows for several National Arena League teams.

Jim's expertise has already had a strong influence on league executives, and his new role will expand his ability to impact the National Arena League with a focus on strengthening its online presence. He will provide high-quality coverage and content across all of the league's digital platforms, reaching thousands of followers.

"Jim has actively supported the league for multiple seasons. His tireless efforts to help us grow, one episode at a time, stands as a testament to his dedication-not only to the league, but to the sport of indoor and arena football. He is widely respected for his craft and is a perfect fit for this league front office position," said Commissioner Ikard.

A graduate of Florida State University, Jim Meunier joined the National Arena League in 2021 as an official media partner and podcast host. He has covered the league both online and in person during some of its biggest games. His ability to connect with athletes & coaches continues to advance the league's mission of bringing fans closer to the game's biggest stars.

