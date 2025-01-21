January 21 Transactions Update

January 21, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Building a good team is an art form, and our coaches, general managers, and personnel directors are artists! They are building strong teams to contend for an Arena Championship in our debut season. Get ready for the Arena Football One season to kick off in early March! Here is the January 21, 2025 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective teams for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Lowell Spruce SW Kansas FB/LB

