Arena Football One Announces Partnership with Verizon Business

Arena Football One (AF1) today announced a corporate partnership with Verizon Business, bringing together two organizations committed to innovation, technology, and community engagement. The partnership will initially focus on the Albany Firebirds, with plans to expand league-wide during the 2025 season.

This multi-faceted partnership will encompass gameday activations, on-field promotions, and collaborative charitable endeavors within the local communities. Verizon Business's expertise in technology and connectivity will enhance the fan experience, streamline league operations, and provide valuable resources to support community initiatives.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Nick Warren, Joseph Rogers, and the incredible team at Verizon Business," said Jared Widman, AF1 President of Business Operations & CSO. "As a market leader and the industry standard, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Verizon Business to the Arena Football community."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Verizon Business, their unparalleled expertise in technology and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future of arena football, said Andy Guelcher, Co-Owner Albany Firebirds. "Together, we will create unforgettable moments for the fans while streamlining league operations and enhancing player performance"

The partnership will bring several exciting elements to AF1:

Enhanced Gameday Experience: Verizon Business will be integrated into the gameday experience, offering interactive fan engagement opportunities and leveraging technology to create a more immersive and connected atmosphere.

On-Field Promotions: Fans can expect exciting on-field activations and promotions sponsored by Verizon Business, adding another layer of entertainment to the games.

Community Impact: AF1 and Verizon Business will collaborate on charitable initiatives in the Albany community, focusing on programs that support local youth and promote positive social impact.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for AF1, demonstrating the league's commitment to growth and innovation. By partnering with a global leader like Verizon Business, AF1 is positioned to elevate the sport of arena football and deliver an unparalleled experience to fans across the nation.

