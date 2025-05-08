Ivonee Montaño, Annayka Legros Sign for 2026 LOVB Pro Season

Not even a month after the end of the inaugural League One Volleyball pro season, and we're already looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, which will include a pair of talented veterans in Annayka Legros and Ivonee Montaño.

Annayka returns to the U.S. after eight years in Switzerland and France. The middle blocker made her pro debut in 2017 with Swiss squad Infomaniak Genève Volley. She twice earned Best Spiker honors in France's Saforelle Power 6 and last year led Volley Mulhouse Alsace to the 2025 French Cup title. Before going pro, the Kennesaw, Georgia, native played at Coastal Carolina from 2013 to 2016, earning First Team All-Conference three times and claiming a spot on the 2016 AVCA All-South Region team

Ivonee is an opposite hitter for the Colombian National Team. She made her pro debut in the 2013/14 season with Italy's Openjobmetis Ornavasso and has played in seven different countries. She's led three leagues in scoring, including Italy's Serie A2 this past season, and was the A2 MVP in 2024 while leading Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia Black Angels to the league title. With the Colombian National Team, Ivonee has won silver at the 2019 and 2021 South American Championships as well as bronze at the 2019 Pan American Cup. She has five other medals with Colombian age group national teams.

Full team rosters for the 2026 LOVB Pro season will be announced later this summer.

