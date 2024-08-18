It's a Clean Sweep for the Jr. Rock at the Jr. NLL Tournament

August 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - The 10th Jr. NLL Tournament concluded on Sunday with the Jr. Rock winning all three divisions, and in impressive fashion, never dropping a game en route to the titles. The trio of titles marked the third time in tournament history that the Jr. Rock had won each age division having turned the trick in 2016 and 2018.

The three-day annual event is held in Oakville, ON with the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre serving as the main venue for the event, also staging games at the Kinoak Arena, and Glen Abbey Recreation Centre.

The U13 Jr. Rock captured their championship in dramatic fashion, needing overtime to defeat the Jr. Black Bears 5-4. Adam Burchart scored the OT winner to down the Jr. Black Bears who were playing in their first tournament since the NLL franchise relocated to Ottawa for the upcoming season. Jr. Rock goaltender Bentley Cuthbertson was named the U13 Jr. NLL Tournament MVP winning the Tucker Williams Award.

The U15 championship game was another close one. The Jr. Rock needed a late insurance goal from Kyle Peters, his third tally of the game, to lock down a 4-2 win over the Jr. Knighthawks. Jr. Rock Ryder Lacasse was named the U15 Jr. NLL Tournament MVP winning the Tucker Williams Award. After the win, Challen Rogers praised Lacasse for his work ethic all weekend long as being one of the key reasons he was selected to receive the honour.

Keeping with the edge-of-your-seat theme, the U17 Jr. Rock staged a third period comeback, scoring twice in the final ten minutes to erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime. In the extra frame, with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, U17 Jr. Rock captain Owen O'Halloran fired an outside shot past Jr. Knighthawks goaltender Logan Pyke for the 7-6 win. It was O'Halloran's second goal of the game to give the Jr. Rock the clean sweep. O'Halloran was named the U17 Jr. NLL Tournament MVP winning the Tucker Williams Award after leading his squad in scoring during the tournament.

The Jr. Rock teams are made up of players from the Rock Stars Elite Lacrosse Program. The players train year-round at the TRAC and are coached by current and former Toronto Rock legends such as Colin Doyle, Dan Dawson, and Challen Rogers.

Below is a list of this year's Jr. Rock coaches:

U13: Dan Dawson, Jon Harasym, Bill Greer

U15: Bill Greer, Jordan McKenna, Chris Weier, Challen Rogers

U17: Colin Doyle, Latrell Harris, Tyler Hendrycks

This year's tournament featured a pair of marquee events in addition to the traditional tournament.

On Friday night, the Jr. NLL Skills competition took place indoors for the first time due to looming weather conditions in the area. The U13 players participate in the Long Shot, U15 players shoot for accuracy, and the U17 players fire up their hardest shots. In each skill, a Jr. NLL player competes alongside an NLL pro player, making for a truly unique experience for the youth lacrosse players.

On Saturday night, it was the first-ever Jr. NLL All-Star Game, with the top players from the American Franchises competing as the Eagles, and the stars of the Canadian Franchises playing as the Beavers in all three age divisions. Each age division played one twenty-minute period with the score carrying over from period to period to crown one winner at the end of the night. The Beavers put up a combined 14 goals, to the Eagles 9 goals in a tightly contested game.

Below is the list of Jr. NLL Tournament winners, through the years.

U13

2013 - Jr. Mammoth

2014 - Jr. Rock

2015 - Jr. Knighthawks

2016 - Jr. Rock

2017 - Jr. Rock

2018 - Jr. Rock

2019 - Jr. Black Wolves

2022 - Jr. Rock

2023 - Jr. Bandits

2024 - Jr. Rock

U15

2013 - Jr. Rock

2014 - Jr. Knighthawks

2015 - Jr. Knighthawks

2016 - Jr. Rock

2017 - Jr. Rock

2018 - Jr. Rock

2019 - Jr. Mammoth

2022 - Jr. Rock

2023 - Jr. Roughnecks

2024 - Jr. Rock

U17

2014 - Jr. Knighthawks

2015 - Jr. Knighthawks

2016 - Jr. Rock

2017 - Jr. Roughnecks

2018 - Jr. Rock

2019 - Jr. Rock

2022 - Jr. Mammoth

2023 - Jr. Rock

2024 - Jr. Rock

