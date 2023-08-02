Isaiah Barkett, Logan Sutter Earn Final 2023 Appalachian League Weekly Honors

August 2, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Burlington's Isaiah Barkett (Stetson) and Johnson City's Logan Sutter (Purdue) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week of July 24-31, respectively.

Barkett, 19, earned Player of the Week honors after hitting .545 with five RBIs. The Sock Puppets infielder went 12-for-22 with one double and one walk, and he also scored five runs and stole five bases. Barkett led all Appalachian League hitters in average, on-base percentage and hits last week and was tied for first in stolen bases. He also finished tied for third in total bases (13) and fifth in OPS (1.174).

Barkett hit safely in all six games played for Burlington, raising his season average from .240 to .286 and his OPS from .640 to .718 during the final week of the season. He began the week going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Wednesday against Pulaski. Barkett went 4-for-4 with three RBIs against the River Turtles the next night. He finished the week driving in two runs for the Sock Puppets in Johnson City on Monday.

The Oviedo, Fla., native hit .286 with 31 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 44 games for the Sock Puppets this summer. He finished the season on an 11-game hit streak, tied for the sixth longest streak in the Appy League this season. Barkett appeared in 10 games at NC State as a freshman this past spring, and is committed to play at Stetson starting this fall.

Sutter, 20, earned Pitcher of the Week honors after shutting down Bristol over six innings Friday night. The Doughboys right-hander faced the minimum over 6.0 scoreless innings as he allowed just one hit and struck out four. After retiring the first nine State Liners hitters, Sutter allowed a leadoff single in the fourth. The single was erased on a double play one pitch later, and Sutter then went on to retire the final eight hitters he faced. He finished the week 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, a 0.17 WHIP and a .056 batting average against.

The Rocklin, Calif., product went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over five appearances (one start) on the mound for Johnson City this summer. He did not allow an earned run in 11.0 innings. Sutter also hit .363 with nine home runs and 48 RBI in 41 games at the plate. Sutter played his first two years of college baseball at Folsom Lake College in California, and he is now committed to play at Purdue starting this fall.

