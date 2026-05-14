Inside the UFL

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







Seven weeks into the United Football League season, the Louisville Kings pulled off the biggest surprise of the campaign so far, shocking the DC Defenders and ending their five-game winning streak. The Kings improved to 3-4, tied for fourth place in the UFL standings with Dallas and Birmingham. The Defenders fell to 5-2 and into a three-way tie for first with St. Louis and Orlando. It marked the second straight week DC failed to score in the second half.

"Thought our guys played really well, finished drives when we had to," said Louisville Head Coach Chris Redman. "The defense really played a sound game. So in special teams, offense, defense - everybody came together and we knew we had this in us. We're just kind of waiting for that breakout game. We felt like this is a perfect opportunity for it to happen."

The Kings defense stole the show with four sacks and seven pass break-ups, while the Louisville offense scored 17 points off three turnovers. They are tied with the Defenders with 11 takeaways to top the league.

"They do it every week," added Redman. "They are a great defense. I think the only time they struggle is on some third and longs, but they are doing really well. They got a lot of confidence; they are playing outstanding. Really happy for Defensive Coordinator Jamie Sharper and what he's doing on that side of the ball. All the guys are playing together as a team."

The Defenders had only turned the ball over once over the past three games.

"Just to go back to the film and, learn from today," said DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu on what his team has to do to regroup. "Definitely got to learn. Like coach said, we're grateful that we got another opportunity to play these guys again next week. They came out, played a great, great game. We just beat ourselves honestly and we just can't do that against a good football team. We have to clean up what we have to clean up and finish drives the second half."

Chandler Rogers passed for 201 yards, and his two touchdown passes were caught by Tarik Black, covering nine and six yards.

"I caught it during the week and said Tariq's going to get two touchdowns this week, and sure enough he came through," explained Redman "He's been really coming on the whole year. Tariq stepped up as a leader and people don't talk about the blocking. What he does, you know, when he doesn't have the ball, too."

The Kings are 3-1 on the road this season.

"I think it just shows the concentration they have," added Redman. "When they come in on the road in an environment like this, obviously this felt like a playoff atmosphere type of deal. This is the opportunity to have a playoff game and and show them what they are going to do in the playoffs. They're going to step up and play."

Louisville is winless at home at 0-3. They have a chance to get off the schneid against the Defenders this Saturday.

"We're just dying to give our our fans at home a win because, they deserve it and and we deserve it," said Redman. "We are excited to keep working hard."

Top 10 Plays of Week 7

Week 8 games

Friday, May 15th

Orlando Storm at Dallas Renegades - 8 pm est. FOX

Saturday, May 16th

DC Defenders at Louisville Kings - 12 pm est. ABC

Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battelhawks - 3 pm est. ABC

Sunday, May 17th

Columbus Aviators at Birmingham Stallions - 1 pm est. FOX

EXTRA POINTS

Friday's Columbus at St. Louis game was witnessed by 18,563 attendees. Saturday's Louisville at DC contest drew 7,950. The Dallas at Birmingham game attracted 4,705. Sunday's Orlando at Houston ended the weekend with 4,409 spectators. Louisville Kings quarterback Chandler Rogers, St. Louis Battlehawks safety Jordan Mosley, and Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week seven of UFL season. Luis Perez made his debut for the St. Louis Battlehawks, connecting on 16 of 30 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one rushing touchdown. The Battlehawks now have a three-game winning streak and are 4-1 their last five games. The Birmingham Stallions have won two straight games thanks to a 21-17 overtime triumph over the Dallas Renegades. At the end of the fourth quarter Stallions defensive end Jayden Peevy blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by Renegades kicker Colton Theaker to send the game into overtime. After starting the UFL season 3-0 Dallas has lost four straight games. The Orlando Storm held on to a 24-23 win over the Houston Gamblers. Cornerback D.J. James' 18-yard interception return for a touchdown off Gamblers quarterback Hunter Dekkers proved to be the game's biggest play, giving the Storm a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. Houston finished with 415 total yards, but only went one-for-five in the red zone. The St. Louis Battlehawks, DC Defenders and Orlando Storm could each clinch a playoff berth with a victory this week. Released Houston Gamblers quarterback Sam Castronova returned to Arena Football One's Albany Firebirds in week five, leading them to a 55-37 win over Kentucky Barrels. He accounted for six total touchdowns in the winning effort. The Birmingham Stallions released wide receiver John Ross on May 6th. Ross was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In six games for the Stallions Ross collected just seven receptions for 58 yards. My UFL Best Bet Lock of the Week is the Birmingham Stallions -3.5 over the Columbus Aviators. Since being acquired from the Orlando Storm three weeks ago, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has helped make the Stallions offense much more productive. While the Aviators offense is run heavy, they are last in the UFL in passing yards, averaging 158.6 yards per game. If Birmingham can slow down the rushing attack and force the Aviators to throw the football, they will win their third straight game.







United Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.