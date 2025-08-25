Indoor Football League Announces 2025 Team Award Winners

The Indoor Football League has unveiled its 2025 Team Award winners-an annual celebration of the franchises and individuals who set the standard for excellence both on and off the field. These honors recognize those who worked tirelessly to elevate the IFL brand, deliver unforgettable fan experiences, and strengthen ties within their communities.

Franchise of the Year: Tulsa Oilers

The league's top honor, Franchise of the Year, goes to the Tulsa Oilers for their all-around excellence throughout the 2025 season. This award reflects not only steady on-field performance but also community engagement, business operations, league involvement, and overall representation of the IFL. Tulsa's ability to pair consistency on the field with outstanding work off it cemented their place as the league's premier franchise this season.

Executive of the Year: Kathy Treankler, Green Bay Blizzard

Awarded to an executive who exemplifies true leadership, Executive of the Year goes to Green Bay Blizzard's Kathy Treankler. From team management and sales to driving the sport's growth in Wisconsin, Treankler continues to prove herself as one of the IFL's most impactful leaders. This marks her second Executive of the Year honor in four seasons, reinforcing her lasting influence within the league.

John Pettit Person of the Year: Destiny Brown, Quad City Steamwheelers

The John Pettit Person of the Year award recognizes extraordinary leadership and dedication to both team and community. This year's honoree, Destiny Brown, made history as the youngest female GM in IFL history while guiding the Quad City Steamwheelers with vision and care. Her impact extends far beyond football, leaving a lasting mark on the organization and the community it represents.

Best Game Operations: Fishers Freight

From pregame hype to halftime shows and in-arena energy, the Best Game Operations award highlights the franchise that delivers the most complete game-day experience. The Fishers Freight set the standard in 2025, turning every home game into a spectacle that fans won't soon forget.

Best Cheer/Dance Team: Arizona Rattlers Sidewinders

For the third straight year, the Best Cheer/Dance Team honor belongs to the Arizona Rattlers Sidewinders. Known for their sharp routines, vibrant energy, and unmatched ability to engage the crowd, the Sidewinders once again proved why they are the gold standard in the IFL.

Best Community Relations: Iowa Barnstormers & NAZ Wranglers

For the first time in league history, two franchises share the Best Community Relations award. The Iowa Barnstormers and NAZ Wranglers went above and beyond to serve their fans, sponsors, and communities with creativity and passion, showing what it truly means to represent the IFL brand.

Best Hospitality: Vegas Knight Hawks

For the third consecutive season, the Vegas Knight Hawks take home Best Hospitality, providing visiting teams with top-tier treatment. From accommodations to meals to overall game-week experience, the Knight Hawks once again set the league standard for hosting.

Best Social Media: Bay Area Panthers

The Bay Area Panthers claimed the Best Social Media award thanks to their engaging content, creative design, and meaningful fan interaction. Their digital presence made them a standout across the league, both in style and substance.

Best Mascot: Bandit, Fishers Freight

Best Mascot honors go to Fishers Freight's Bandit, whose energy, creativity, and crowd-pleasing antics entertained fans all season long. From routines to interactions, Bandit embodied the spirit of the franchise and became a true fan favorite.

Best Broadcast: San Diego Strike Force

Led by commentators Ben Wilson and Justin Russo, the San Diego Strike Force earned the Best Broadcast award. Their sharp play-by-play and insightful analysis elevated every broadcast, shining a national spotlight on the IFL brand.

These awards highlight what makes the Indoor Football League special: the passion, creativity, and dedication of its teams and people. Congratulations to all of the 2025 honorees-and thank you to every player, coach, staff member, and fan who made this season a success.







