In Loving Memory of Rick Smith: A Baseball Enthusiast and Community Leader

January 8, 2026







Rick Smith, a beloved figure in the Bremerton, Washington community and passionate baseball advocate, passed away on December 27 at the age of 82. Surrounded by family in his home, Rick's life was a testament to his deep-rooted love for the game of baseball and his commitment to fostering youth sports.

Born on January 21, 1941, Rick grew up with a passion for baseball he carried with him throughout his life. An avid Seattle Mariners fan, he not only cherished the excitement of the game, but also understood its impact on community and youth development. His enthusiasm for the sport was evident in his unwavering support as a season ticket holder since the Mariners' inception.

Rick's impact on local sports transcended his love for professional baseball. In 2005, he took his devotion to the next level by forming an ownership group for the Kitsap BlueJackets, a charter team in the West Coast League. His team embodied Rick's vision of offering competitive baseball to his community and inspiring a younger generation to embrace the game.

"Rick Smith was a pioneering force in the early development of the West Coast League," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer. "His leadership and vision for the Bluejackets not only enriched the league but also transformed the lives of countless young fans and athletes in Kitsap County."

Rick's dedication to the BlueJackets didn't stop at ownership. He was deeply involved in the administrative and operational aspects of the team, ensuring that it not only competed on the field, but also contributed meaningfully to the Kitsap County community. His insistence on naming the team "BlueJackets"-in homage to the semi-professional Bremerton team from the 1950s-reflected his passion for honoring local sports history while also bridging it to future generations.

Current Port Angeles Lefties owner Matt Acker coached the BlueJackets for eight seasons, and remembers of Smith, "Rick was always happy, upbeat and saw the positive in people. He bled UW Purple & Gold. "I learned a lot from him as a person, and I'm honored to have worked for him and known him."

Corvallis Knights CEO/President Dan Segel was, like Smith, present 21 years ago for the creation of the WCL. "Rick believed in the vision of the West Coast League," Segel said, "and chose for his expansion BlueJackets to be a founding member. He was a kind and thoughtful man, and truly a community-minded person."

Rick's commitment to baseball went hand-in-hand with his staunch advocacy for public schools and youth programs. He tirelessly worked to secure funding for improvements to local ballparks, ensuring that kids had access to quality facilities where they could learn and grow as athletes. His passion for the game served as a catalyst for promoting teamwork, discipline, and integrity among youth, and he fervently believed in the power of sports to unite communities.

With a political career that included serving in the Washington State Legislature, Rick channeled his leadership skills into initiatives that benefitted the community he cherished, including education and infrastructure.

As friends, family, and fellow baseball enthusiasts mourn the loss of Rick Smith, they celebrate a life rich in love for baseball, community involvement, and the immeasurable impact he made.

A memorial service honoring Rick's contributions and spirit will be held on January 9 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bremerton. The family encourages sharing memories and stories, highlighting the joy he brought into the lives of those around him, especially through the game he adored. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's honor to support local youth baseball initiatives, ensuring his passion for the sport continues to thrive in the community he loved.







