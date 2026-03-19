IFL Players of the Week: Week 1

Published on March 19, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







The Indoor Football League has announced its Players of the Week for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Liam Thompson (Green Bay Blizzard) has been named Offensive Player of the Week, Jaiden Roe (Fishers Freight)earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, and Calum Sutherland (Fishers Freight) has been named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Liam Thompson, QB - Green Bay Blizzard

In a statement Week 1 matchup against the defending champion Vegas Knight Hawks, Thompson delivered one of the most complete performances of the opening weekend. He accounted for four total touchdowns, finishing 11-of-16 through the air for 98 yards and 2 scores while adding 59 rushing yards and 2 more touchdowns on the ground, leading Green Bay to a key early-season win.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jaiden Roe, DB - Fishers Freight

In the season opener against the Quad City Steamwheelers, Roe made his presence felt all night. He recorded 5 tackles and came away with 2 interceptions, including momentum-shifting plays that helped the Freight pull away in the second half and secure the victory.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Calum Sutherland, K - Fishers Freight

Also playing a key role in Fishers' Week 1 win over Quad City, Sutherland delivered a perfect performance on special teams. He connected on both field goal attempts, went 5-for-5 on extra points, and added a deuce, totaling 11 points in a strong all-around showing.

Week 1 is in the books, but it's only the beginning. The 2026 season continues this weekend as teams look to build momentum heading into Week 2.







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