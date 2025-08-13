IFL National Championship to Air Live on CBS Sports Network

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is thrilled to announce that the 2025 IFL National Championship will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The game will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 7:30 pm Pacific Time (9:30 PM CT), from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

Viewing Options for Fans

1. Cable & Satellite

CBS Sports Network is included in the channel lineups of most major providers nationwide.

It is commonly bundled with sports or premium tiers on services like DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Cox, and others.

2. Live TV Streaming Services (No Cable Needed)

Fans who prefer streaming only can access CBS Sports Network through several popular services:

YouTube TV - Offers CBS Sports Network as part of its live TV package.

Hulu + Live TV - Includes CBS Sports Network in its lineup.

FuboTV - Live TV streaming with CBS Sports Network among included channels.

DirecTV Stream (formerly DirecTV) - Available in live streaming form, often offering CBS Sports Network through addons or specific genre packs like MySports.

Note: Sling TV & Paramount+ do not carry CBS Sports Network.

Final Reminders

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 2025 - 7:30 pm MT (Tucson Arena).

Watch on: CBS Sports Network via cable or live TV streaming services.







