IFL Names Fan Cave as Official Ticket Resale Partner

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is proud to announce Fan Cave Tickets as the Official Ticket Resale Partner of the IFL, designating Fan Cave Tickets as the exclusive ticket resale marketplace for IFL games.

This partnership provides IFL fans with a trusted, league-approved destination to buy and resell tickets with confidence, while expanding access to the fast-paced, high-energy experience of The Major League of Indoor Football.

"Fan Cave aligns perfectly with how our fans engage with the league," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "They understand our teams, our fans, and the importance of a seamless, reliable ticket marketplace. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to elevating the IFL fan experience."

As the only authorized resale platform of the IFL, Fan Cave will serve as the centralized hub for secondary ticket access throughout the season. Beginning Opening Week, the league will also feature weekly in-season promotions directing fans to Fan Cave for official ticket resale opportunities.

"Our partnership with the Indoor Football League is focused on expanding ticket access for fans while increasing team brand exposure, ticket demand, and attendance across the league", stated Fan Cave Founder, Nathan Long. "FanCaveTickets.com gives fans a more affordable way to buy on the secondary market by cutting out unnecessary third-party fees, while our inventory remains available across all major marketplaces to maximize visibility and meet fans where they prefer to shop. No matter where fans purchase, we're committed to delivering legitimate, affordable tickets quickly - backed by top-quality service every step of the way."

