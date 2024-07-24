IFL Expands Distribution to Stadium Network for 2024 Playoff Games

The Indoor Football League (IFL) announces today that it has entered into an agreement with Stadium Network to be the exclusive platform to air the 2024 IFL Quarter-Final and Semi-Final playoffs games.

Stadium Network is a multi-platform network that is available through a variety of streaming platforms. IFL fans accustomed to the interactive YouTube experience will find the playoff games at the Stadium YouTube Channel. In addition to YouTube, the games will also be available on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube TV

Fubo

Freevee

Tubi

Samsung TV

Sports Tribal

Plex TV

The Stadium App

Coverage kicks off this weekend on Friday, July 26th with Stadium Network airing the quarterfinal contest between the Quad City Steamwheelers at the Green Bay Blizzard, beginning at 7:05 pm CT this Friday, July 26th.

The other quarterfinal matchups being broadcast on Stadium will be a Saturday Night doubleheader, starting with the Massachusetts Pirates at the Frisco Fighters, kicking off at 6:05 pm CT, followed by the Vegas Knight Hawks hosting the Arizona Rattlers at 9:05 pm CT. The quarterfinals conclude on Sunday the 28th, with the San Diego Strike Force visiting the Bay Area Panthers, coverage beginning at 6:00 pm CT.

Stadium Network will be the exclusive live home of the IFL Playoffs. Start times, dates and locations of next weekend's Conference Championship games will be announced at the conclusion of the quarterfinal contests this weekend.

"The IFL is excited to be working with a great platform like Stadium and increasing our exposure to fans across the country," said Todd Tryon, IFL Commissioner. "As we conclude our 16th season, it's great that we can provide fans with more opportunities to be able to view our games and content on more and more platforms. The IFL looks forward to showcasing the league's top stars and teams as the 2024 Playoffs kickoff next weekend on a larger platform."

