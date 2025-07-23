IFL Announces Week 18 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 18 of the 2025 season. Sam Castronova (Tulsa), Bryce Hampton (Vegas), and Andrew Mevis (Green Bay) each stepped up in the clutch as their teams secured playoff berths heading into the final week of the regular season.

Offensive Player of the Week - Sam Castronova (QB, Tulsa Oilers)

In just his second start for Tulsa, Castronova delivered in a must-win game. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 181 yards and six touchdowns, leading a balanced and efficient attack. With the pressure on, Castronova remained poised and productive, helping Tulsa punch its ticket to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Defensive Player of the Week - Bryce Hampton (DB, Vegas Knight Hawks)

Hampton made impact plays all night, finishing with four tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and a defensive touchdown. His performance helped Vegas clinch a playoff spot with one week to spare.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Andrew Mevis (K, Green Bay Blizzard)

Mevis had a night to remember-on and off the field. He went 7-of-8 on PATs, added a drop kick, and capped it all off with a successful on-field proposal. She said yes. The Blizzard clinched a playoff berth, and Mevis earns Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

